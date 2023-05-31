It may be several weeks away, but National Night Out is already showing up on many Hutchinson calendars.
Hutchinson Connects, a grassroots group that promotes the annual event, is asking residents to save the date – Tuesday, Aug. 1 – for an evening of socializing with neighbors and getting to know the city’s public safety personnel.
More than two dozen parties are expected in parks, parking lots and front yards.
“For a community our size, that’s a lot of parties,” said Mary Henke, who leads Hutchinson Connects. “It says there’s a real desire for people to get to know their neighbors. And the people who put on these parties — they want this tradition to continue.”
As in past years, Hutchinson Connects is collecting information about those parties so a list can be published in the Leader in late July.
Based on conversations that Henke has had with party planners, many are eagerly looking forward to this year’s celebration. “It’s a real good way of connecting with neighbors even if you’ve lived here all your life,” Henke said.
Each party is unique. A gathering can be as simple as neighbors meeting on lawn chairs in a front yard to enjoy a beverage. Some parties feature organized activities including games and prizes.
Food is the common thread.
“It ranges from everything from a potluck meal to an ice cream treat,” Henke said. “But there’s no strict formula. It depends on whatever fits your neighborhood. It’s a casual gathering of neighbors, probably many who you’ve never met.”
National Night Out was launched in the 1980s as a nationwide event centered around public safety. Sticking with those origins, the Hutchinson police and fire departments and Allina Ambulance attempt to visit as many parties as possible. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders explain their work and their vehicles’ life-saving equipment.
“We’re putting names to faces,” said Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom, who encourages residents to attend a party near their home. “It’s a great way for you to strengthen your relationship not only with your neighbors but with public safety professionals, too.”
That message about community-building and promoting public safety-community partnerships is what National Night Out is all about.
“It’s important to know who lives in your neighborhood,” Nortrom said. “When we see each other, we get back a sense of community.”
Henke described the night as “a real positive way for people to reach out. When you get to your party you can look for your next-door neighbor, or bring them along, and just know that you’ll feel welcomed.”