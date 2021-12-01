When cities, counties and schools set their preliminary property tax levies in September, they come with a caveat that the final levy could be lower when approved in December. That just may happen for the city of Hutchinson’s portion of the payable 2022 levy. Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich submitted to City Council members a plan to reduce the expected levy increase at its Nov. 23 meeting.
When the City Council previously approved the preliminary levy, it reflected a 7% increase to $8.17 million. That included a 3.3% increase in the general fund due to wages and benefits, and a 16.2% increase to the city’s debt service tax levy, from $2.2 million to $2.6 million, due to the construction of a new police facility.
But other factors were at play as well. The city’s tax capacity was marked as increasing 10.5%, which means the levy is spread out among more properties, and individual property owners pay less. For example: If a Hutchinson home valued at $186,000 saw no increase to its property value, its owner’s city property taxes would drop 3%. However, such a property was expected to increase in value to $200,000, which would bring about a $62 increase to its owed taxes.
And that brings the equation to the update offered by Jaunich. The change: The increase to the levy the city will most likely present to voters on Dec. 7 is down from that 7% figure to one closer to 4.3%.
“The majority of that coming in from the debt funds,” Jaunich said.
The city has cut roughly $200,000 from expenses for the construction of the new police station due to transferring dispatch services to the county level. An adjustment to the city’s rate structure is expected to add $146,631, but sharing positions between departments, reorganization of services and departments due to a retirement and other department-level changes cut overall increase to the general fund down to $30,978. The city also expects to realize savings of $25,194 due to budgetary changes. The debt plan has been adjusted to place fewer principal repayments in the first few years of the police facility debt, and spread them out over more years. Reserves of $1 million would be used to lessen debt burden in this plan.
There may still be some adjustments to the overall levy based on enrollment in the city’s insurance offerings and potential Economic Development Authority changes.
What does it all mean for the 2022 levy? A home valued at $200,000, which would have seen a $62 increase to its city property taxes, is expected to instead see a $34 increase on the final levy.
“We’ve almost cut that in half,” Jaunich said.
The City Council had no decision to make regarding the change to the expected levy, but will decide the final 2022 levy following a Truth-in-Taxation hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.