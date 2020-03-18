Hutchinson Health and HealthPartners announced Wednesday morning that it is taking additional steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Actions will focus on identification, treatment and the safety of patients and care teams.
Based on recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health in response to a national shortage of COVID-19 testing materials, HealthPartners and Hutchinson Health is suspending testing in the ambulatory clinics, urgent cares and emergency centers for patients not requiring hospitalization.
Elective surgeries, procedures and non-essential radiology services will be postponed through April 3. NO surgeries will be scheduled until after April 27.
Non-emergency dental appointments that were scheduled March 17-29 will be postponed. For emergency procedures, dentists will evaluate a patient’s needs by phone and determine if the patient should be referred to a clinic for emergency care.
Some routine office visits will be covered with phone calls or rescheduled.
Their emergency rooms don’t have the ability to handle COVID-19 testing unless patients require hospitalization.
Updates will be provided as they become available. Visit hutchhealth.com to learn more.