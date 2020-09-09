The following is a list of the 2020 grant recipients funded by the Hutchinson Health Foundation:
- Hutchinson Health Pediatric Rehab: $2,689.34 for iPad and applications for pediatric therapy
- St. Anastasia School: $500 for non-contact digital thermometers
- Hutchinson Health Post Anessthesia Care Unit and Endoscopy: $304.70 for speakers for music therapy
- Hutchinson Farmers Market: $4,119 for Power of Produce program
- Hutchinson Health, Health Care Home: $200 for Trailblazer Transit tokens
- Wheel & Cog Museum: $3,250 for Farmers Market exhibit and update
- Hutchinson Health Emergency Services: $9,746.10 for Emergency Radio APX Consolette
- Adult Training and Habilitation Center: $,1794 for Looking Video Magnifier, CPR manikin, AED machine
- Hutchinson Health OB/ED/CCU/MS: $1,089.42 for CPR simulator and training kit
- Hutchinson Early Childhood Family Education: $1,100 for rain gear for outdoor classes
- Hutchinson Health Laboratory: $3,207 for phlebotomy/bone marrow carts
- McLeod Education and Drug Awareness: $2,000 for needle collection.
For more information about Hutchinson Health Foundation, visit hutchinsonhealthfoundation.org or call Rachael Gemuenden, foundation executive director, at 320-484-4443.