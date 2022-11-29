Jim Lyons

Jim Lyons serves as president of Hutchinson Health, a role he assumed April 12, 2019.

 Submitted photo

Hutchinson Health Hospital has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top performance (75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and patient perspective.

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

