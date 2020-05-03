Starting Monday, anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms can be tested at Hutchinson Health. That’s a significant change as tests were previously only available for prioritized health care workers, inpatients, skilled nursing and congregate living staff and emergency response personnel.
As part of an increase in COVID-19 testing throughout the HealthPartners network, a drive-up testing site is set up at Hutchinson Health. But people can’t just show up to be tested, they’ll first have to make an appointment by calling the clinic at 320-234-3290, according to Laura Templin-Howk, Hutchinson Health’s lab manager.
“The Hutchinson phone line will go through some partial screening and then forward them to a central hub phone line with HealthPartners, and HealthPartners will go through the screening questions and get them on the schedule,” Templin-Howk said.
The appointment is required to make sure the hospital has the patient’s information and supplies ready to make the test collection process quick and avoid bottlenecks. During the phone call, patients will be asked about their symptoms. The common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, a new cough, shortness of breath, a sudden loss of taste and smell, and a sore throat. Patients can decide if they want to have a rapid strep test done as well.
Based on symptom severity and risk factors, patients will either be referred for an in-person visit and testing at a HealthPartners respiratory center, referred to a clinician for additional evaluation, or scheduled to a drive-up testing location.
According to Templin-Howk, the hospital will start taking appointments for drive-up testing Monday and can schedule as quickly as two hours in advance. Tests will be scheduled every 10 minutes at first, and then ramp up to every five minutes. The collection process itself takes less than a minute. If there are families with multiple people experiencing symptoms, they will all be able to have samples collected at the same time.
What to expect
After making an appointment, patients will start at the Plaza 15 lot and make their way through the drive-up line to the intake tent. This is where they will confirm their appointment, and a bag with testing equipment will be placed on their windshield. They’ll also receive information about how to sign up for a MyChart account to receive their results quicker.
After the intake tent, patients will pull into the collection tent where there will be two people, one person collecting samples and an assistant to bag the samples and send them off to the lab.
“It’s a nasal swab, but it’s a deep nasal swab,” Templin-Howk said about the collection process. “It’s pretty far into the nose. It doesn’t hurt but it’s not comfortable, I’ll put it that way.”
While rapid strep tests are performed at Hutchinson Health, COVID-19 tests are sent into HealthPartners for testing, and results usually take 48-72 hours to receive. HealthPartners has performed more than 6,000 tests since mid-March and currently has the capability to do 300 tests per day. On May 13, that will expand to 2,000 tests per day throughout its network. Any test that is collected that exceeds HealthPartners’ capability is sent to Quest, a reference lab.
“HealthParnters has put in a lot of effort to make sure the test actually happens,” Templin-Howk said. “That’s the hard part. People are under the misconception that just because they got swabbed they’ll get those results and they’ll get it timely, and that’s not necessarily the case.”
Those who test positive will be contacted by a central nurse line. The nurse line will give patients further instructions about what to do if they are in a high risk category versus if they are not.
No antibody tests yet
Templin-Howk stressed that this is what is known as a PCR test, which tells if a patient is currently infected. That is different from the antibody test, which is a blood test. Hutchinson Health is not doing antibody tests yet but anticipates having them available in a couple weeks.
“That antibody test only tells you if you’ve been exposed (to coronavirus),” Templin-Howk said, “but it does not tell you if you have immunity. There is a lot of misconception out there right now about the value of that antibody test.”
Templin-Howk was not certain what to expect as far as long waits for the tests, but she said there has been a lot of interest and other facilities have seen longer lines.
“Some of the other HealthPartners sites opened (Friday) and they were slow in the morning,” she said, “and their volumes doubled in the afternoon.”