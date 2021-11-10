When it comes to making movies, most of us think of Hollywood blockbuster films such as “Black Widow” and “No Time to Die.” But there’s more to filmmaking than that.
Take, for instance, Hutchinson’s own moviemakers: Haley Jacobsen, Vanessa M.H. Powers and Tristan Corrigan. The three began writing scripts and filming scenes when they were students at Hutchinson High School. With the passage of time, their interest hasn’t waned.
Last month, the trio was in Hutchinson shooting two films — Jacobsen’s “Damsel and the Dogs” and Powers’ and Corrigan’s “Sins of the Father.” For more information about the films, email haley.jacbosen@hotmail.com, or you can find “Sins of the Father” on Facebook.
The filmmakers talk about their work in this Leader Q&A.
What can you tell us about your movies?
Jacobsen: “Damsel or the Dogs” is an adaptation of my favorite short story, introduced to me by my seventh-grade English teacher, “The Lady or the Tiger” by Frank R. Stockton. It’s the story of a man accused of a crime where his justice is served by “impartial and incorruptible chance.” He must choose between two doors; behind one is the lady and the other is the tiger. Since an actual tiger was out of the budget, I had to make a few adjustments.
Powers: After working on so many shorts together, we really wanted to try to make a feature, and so when it came up like, “What will we make?” We wanted to finally make a horror film — because independent horror is still a genre that gets attention. So (Tristan) started writing it after the success of our Z-Fest 2019 film.
Why Hutchinson? What can you find in Hutchinson you can’t somewhere else?
Jacobsen: Hutchinson has always been such a supportive and creative space. I remember one of my first times on stage knowing that this is what I wanted to be doing for the rest of my life; and being able to do a big chunk of it in my hometown. I like the idea of using your own backyard, because each place is its own character in a way and Hutchinson is unique. Filming for my film ‘Damsel or the Dogs’ took place at my childhood home and provided many opportunities and scenery I wouldn’t have been able to find elsewhere — an empty field, a hayloft and woods.
Powers: We picked Hutchinson because we made movies together here as teenagers — often on Tristan’s family farm. We got really into fake blood and always wanted to make a horror movie, but we never were able to. We started one but it was too ambitious for a couple of 16-year-olds and we never finished it. When we started working together again as adults, ‘ye olde horror project’ came up pretty quickly, and then we decided we finally had the skills to make the horror film we always wanted on Tristan’s family farm.
What was it like filming in Hutchinson?
Powers: We didn’t film in town proper much, but we shopped at Walmart almost every week, and got a lot of weird looks for how full our carts were. Always good-natured glances, but people were pretty tickled by it. We’d be these two girls pushing a cart just mounded up with bagels, cookies and water and so forth. On a side note, one of our shoots got interrupted by roosting turkeys. We also will very likely have coyotes in our soundscape somewhere. We also legitimately had shoots get delayed by farm equipment, night harvesting and so on. We definitely, as I said, were so lucky to have access to our gorgeous farmhouse location, but it was sort of funny very directly interacting with real agriculture and nature as we made a movie pretending to do those things.
Tell me a bit about your film careers.
Jacbosen: I have always had an interest in film and being able to create something from nothing. I started acting in short films in the Twin Cities in 2015 and eventually received a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council to make my own. Since then my films have been screened at festivals around the world and awarded honors including Best Directing, Best Documentary and Best Women’s Film.
Powers: I started out making films when I had the motor skills to hold a camera and a Barbie at the same time, I think about 7 years old. Then Tristan and I met in high school doing theater and made a series of films throughout high school together. When I went off to college, I initially went to the U of M to study theater, and while I had a wonderful time and learned a great deal, I missed filmmaking. I had worked on a couple other folks’ projects during my time at the U but found I missed spearheading projects and doing my own work. I actually had a dream that I turned into a short film that marked my return to directing film in 2008, and then spent a couple years managing a coffee shop and making films.
I got sick of splitting my time and wanted to go back to school to figure out how to make filmmaking my full-time hustle, so I went to Minneapolis Community and Technical College to study editing. I got some commercial skills and made some great connections, and now I am a freelance director, assistant director, editor, script supervisor, and production assistant.
Hutchinson community actor Lena Mowlem participated in Jacobsen’ film, while Glencoe actor Kurt Schulz helped with Powers’ project. What was it like to be part of these films?
Mowlem: Haley Jacobsen emailed me out of the blue asking if I wanted to participate. We have worked together in the past in stage theater and know each other well. I jumped at the opportunity, having never done anything like this and I was very curious. It was just a wonderful experience and I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.
The first thing to remember is that the camera is close and captures small nuances, unlike the stage. On stage, everything has to be somewhat exaggerated to reach the audience, but the camera sees every little movement of your mouth, eyes and so on. It seemed far more natural, like talking face to face with someone else. And if you forget your line or do something that’s a little off, you get another take! To eliminate weeks of rehearsals wasn’t all bad either. My part was shot in one day.
Schulz: It was an interesting experience. I’m glad I did it and met a lot of people. I thought the entire crew was very professional and worked well together. All the scenes I was in were filmed at night. The first weekend it was in the low 70s. The next weekend it was down in the low 40s. We had to be costumed the same, so that second weekend was pretty chilly. Overall, it was a good experience. I think they spent 28 days filming and not all of it was out here. They got miles of film to edit. It will be interesting to see the finished product.