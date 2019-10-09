Hutchinson High School students crowned new royalty Friday as part of the culmination of Homecoming Week. Seniors Ethan Beffert and Emma Olberg were voted king and queen, while Bodie Brice and Britta Johnson were prince and princess.
Friday’s festivities also included a parade and coronation pep rally that featured games with the Homecoming Court and the championship round of a bean bag toss contest that began Tuesday.
The evening was capped off with a 30-12 win over Delano in the football game at S.R. Knutson Field, a lights-out performance from the Marching Tigers marching band, and the homecoming dance.
— Mitch Abraham