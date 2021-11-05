The Hutchinson High School chapter of the National Honor Society officially inducted new members during a ceremony Nov. 1 in the high school auditorium.
NHS chapter officers and chapter advisor Ruth Hamlow welcomed 41 new HHS junior and senior members to the society.
New Class of 2022 inductees were: Addison Borka, Riley Borka, Morgan Dean, Maxten Einck, Cole Forcier, Gavin Hutchins, Miranda Piehl, Tate Renning, Emma Schwartz and Callie Vacek.
New Class of 2023 inductees were: Brynn Beffert, Paige Decker, Ava Dobratz, Stella Docken, Kylie Ewing, Tyson Farley, Ella Froning, Samuel Hanson, Madeline Hoffman, Brooke Johnson, Rowan Jordahl, Eleanor Ketcher, Madelyn Klinker, Owen Koenen, Elizabeth Lien-Wilke, Aidan (AJ) Mallak, Jillian Martinez, Cora Renning, Jay Rickertsen, Stacy Roste, Savannah Schlueter, Claire Schweim, Rachel Visser, Avery Watzke, Erin White, Karlie Whittington, Livia Withers, Madison Witte, Teagan Young and Bryn Ziegler.
Returning Class of 2022 inductees are: Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson, Madyson Heller, Jack Horton, Charles Jenum, Grant Ketcher, Brady Knorr, Allyson Kopesky, Hannah Kruse, Jaiden Mezera, Jasmyn Moore, Grace Ortloff, Mitchell Piehl, Nolan Prokosch, Wyatt Reece, Lily Schimmel, Alyssa Stamer, Kyla Struck and Hope Taylor.
The National Honor Society was established in 1921 to recognize outstanding high school students who demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Today, it is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities around the country.