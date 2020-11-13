The Hutchinson High School chapter of the National Honor Society officially inducted new members in a ceremony Nov. 9 in the high school auditorium.
NHS chapter officers Julia Bryant, Alyssa Johnson, Hannah Ladwig, Alia Muellerleile, Mykala Witte, and chapter advisor Ruth Hamlow welcomed 26 new HHS senior and junior members to the society.
New Class of 2021 inductees were: Riley Anderson, Grace Borka, Landon Butler, Elisabeth Carlo, Alec Hansen and Timothy Volkov.
New Class of 2022 inductees were: Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson, Madyson Heller, Jack Horton, Charles Jenum, Grant Ketcher, Brady Knorr, Allyson Kopesky, Hannah Kruse, Jaiden Mezera, Jasmyn Moore, Grace Ortloff, Mitchell Piehl, Nolan Prokosch, Wyatt Reece, Lily Schimmel, Alyssa Stamer, Kyla Struck and Hope Taylor.
Returning Class of 2021 members were: Anna Byron, Elise Bock, Julia Bryant, Elizabeth Campbell, Cassidy Caya, Branna Ewing, Aaliyah Flores, Aaron Fredricks, Paige Frederickson, Amelie Fumagalli, Ty Glaser, Jerome Hilgemann, Alyssa Johnson, Jordan Klinker, Hannah Ladwig, Samuel Lansink, Emily Lenarz, Megan Lipke, Cameron Longie, Alia Muellerleile, Madalyn Nordman, Javan Olmscheid, Andrew (Gus) Peller, Leah Pollmann, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Tankersley, Paige Telecky, Mikayla Witte, Luke Wollan and Allison Wright.
The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.
For more information, call Robert Danneker, principal, at 320-587-2151 or email robert.danneker@isd423.org.