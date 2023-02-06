Following are Students of the Month for January at Hutchinson High School. The listing includes student name, grade, teacher and subject nominated for, and comments from the teacher.
Courtney Atkinson, Grade 9
Ms. Picha, Spanish IA
Courtney is so energetic and ready to learn every day in class. She works hard outside of class to ensure that she knows what is going on in class. She works well with the people at her table and others in class and assists others in understanding if they need it. She is always answering questions and engaged in the activities that we are working on. Keep up the great work, Courtney. She is the daughter of Traci and Travis Atkinson.
Isabelle Crow, Grade 9
Ms. Dobratz, English 9 Communications
Congrats Izzy! I chose Isabelle for Student of the Month for many reasons, specifically for being conscientious and hard-working. She goes above and beyond to show me what she knows and can do. This perseverance is what makes Izzy a stellar student. She is the daughter of Kimberly Sobiech and Michael Crow.
Erica Eckhart, Grade 12
Ms. Albrecht, Human Relations
The FACS department selected Erica Eckhart as Student of the Month. Erica has taken many Family and Consumer Sciences courses throughout her high school career, and has always been an outstanding student. She is very personable, pays attention to detail, communicates well with peers and is always willing to help out when needed. Congratulations, Erica! She is also the Elk’s Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Ronda and Bruce Eckhart.
Ezra Estes, Grade 11
Mr. Peterson, Economics
Ezra is a bright young man that is not afraid to ask questions or offer examples in Economics class. He stays engaged and makes the class more interesting for all students by leading by example (again, not afraid to ask questions or offer examples). It has been a pleasure getting to know Ezra and wish him great success in everything he does. He is the son of Melanie Estes-Prouix.
Jack Hartman, Grade 11
Mr. Fairbanks, Strength and Conditioning
Jack Hartman is diligent in the classroom. He comes in everyday with a positive attitude and a desire to improve. He is always respectful to his teachers and peers. Jack takes the initiative to help other students when they need it. He is a great role model and is great to have in class. He is the son of Kristin and Chuck Hartman.
Irais Martinez-Hernandez, Grade 12
Ms. Anderson, Geography
I am nominating Irais as the Social Studies Department student of the month because of her overall positive demeanor in class. I had the pleasure of having her in my college sociology course last trimester and she is currently enrolled in geography this trimester. She shares stories and anecdotes to enhance class discussions, continually tries to do her best work at all times, and is helpful to other students in class that need assistance. She always comes to class with a smile on her face, ready to learn. Irais is someone who makes a class a better place for everyone. She is the daughter of Sonia Stonecypher.
Talon Monson, Grade 11
Ms. Fritsch, REACH
Talon has returned to REACH this trimester and we are so happy to have him back! Talon is a joy to have in the classroom and adds to class discussions. He challenges his own and others' viewpoints. Talon is encouraging to others and has demonstrated a positive attitude throughout the trimester. He is committed to academics and his current grades demonstrate his progress. He is the son of Jesse Monson.
Kyzer Volz, Grade 10
Mr. Koehring, Welding II
Kyzer is an awesome student in both Know Your Car and welding II. He is a very intelligent student and has the work ethic to match his smarts. He is always willing to help with any task that may need to be completed or assist another student who may have a question. He does quality work and is always looking for ways to gain more knowledge. Kyzer will be very successful in his future endeavors after high school. He is the son of Kristy and Joshua Volz.
Madison Wichman, Grade 10
Ms. Nisse and Ms. Marelic, Reading and Math
Madison does very well in her classes. Her attendance is good, she is polite and works hard the entire class time. She follows the routine and asks questions when she needs to. She is willing to try new jobs or activities and doesn't complain. She is friendly to others and takes redirection appropriately. Madison is organized and on top of her assignments and the work that needs to be done in her classes. She is the daughter of Angela Maus and Michael Wichman.
Ghamarrioem Williams, Grade 12
Ms. Beffert, Advanced Algebra
Ghamarrioem asks great questions in math and is willing to share his ideas with the class. He is helpful to others at his table and not afraid to make mistakes and learn from them. I appreciate his attitude and effort in our classroom. He is the son of Ke’Ona Williams.