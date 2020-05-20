The student-led Night of Music Concert has been a Hutchinson High School end-of-year tradition since 2008 when juniors Mike Lauer and Eric Radloff launched the event as a fundraiser for the music department.
In a change from past events, this year’s Night of Music is not a live event. It is being broadcast at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23, on the Hutchinson Community Video Network and its YouTube channel.
Each year, a student or a group of students step up to organize it. This year’s coordinator is senior Cole Meyer. He shares his thoughts about the event in this Leader Q&A.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, what can people expect this year? How will it be different from past years?
This year, Night of Music will be organized solely for the intent of lifting the spirits of both the viewers and those involved, not as a fundraiser. Participants have sent in videos performing anything they wanted — from electronic trap music to a cover of a movie soundtrack played as a clarinet duet. I have then edited all of those videos together with transitions between to create one long video of our Night of Music. That video will then be live-streamed on Hutchinson Community Video Network’s cable channel and YouTube channel to allow for the most people possible to be able to watch. The event will also feature special announcements directed to the seniors watching at the end from Kevin Kleindl, HHS director of bands, and Nathaniel Raabe, HHS director of choirs.
How many groups are performing? What types of music will be performed?
The list of performances has not been finalized yet but we tentatively have 16 performances lined up. Those performances include electronic trap, acoustic covers, classical multi-track (multiple performers edited together virtually), and vocal performances. There truly will be something for everyone and it will be special to see the passion that these students have put into their performances.
Are you performing?
I am! I will be performing with Eavan McCormick. We’re playing a piece titled “Cum Sancto Spiritu.” In order to follow social distancing guidelines, we both recorded our parts individually and edited them together into one song with all of us playing.
Why did you take the lead on this project? What are your future plans?
Until I decided to take the lead on the project, Night of Music like many other annual events organized both by our school and by students would’ve been canceled. During this time, there is a lot of tension and uncertainty circulating through the air. Negativity is certainly not hard to come by. So, I decided that somebody needed to make a change. Music, to me, is the best way that I knew I could bring some positivity back into the community. Next year I will be attending Princeton University where I intend to concentrate in physics and get certificates in both applied and computational mathematics and applications of computing. I will certainly be continuing my ventures in community service and music as well.
Why should people tune in to watch the show?
This event is not only organized with the intent of showing off the skills of our music students at Hutchinson High School, but it is also to spread some positivity throughout the community. Take advantage of this opportunity to escape from this crazy world! Sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy.