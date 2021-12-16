Hutchinson Public Schools has a few candidates for an interim principal position at the high school following an application period that ended Dec. 12.
"We're not sure if they're qualified at this time or not, but we are reviewing them," Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said Dec. 14. "We are going to move forward quickly on a plan."
The school hoped to interview candidates and fill the position before holiday break.
"We're on a quick timeline here to turn this around," VanderHeiden said.
The position was made open following the announcement last month that the district released Principal Robert Danneker from his current contract with Hutchinson Public Schools to accept a position as director of student services at Rockford Public Schools on Jan. 3. Danneker, who started as HHS principal in 2018, will remain in the position until the end of the year.
An interim principal will fill the position through the end of the school year and allow the district to conduct a more thorough search.