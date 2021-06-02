One year ago when graduating Hutchinson High School students met in the parking lot for a drive-in commencement, it was unclear how long the COVID-19 pandemic would alter life’s milestones.
Following state and federal guidelines available in recent weeks, the district offered one of the most tangible signs of normalcy in a while: commencement is on track to be held in Whalen Gymnasium with a ceremony closely resembling years past.
“Given the ever-changing dynamics and regulations associated with the pandemic, please know that the following information is based on our reasonable expectations of what we will be able to provide for the Class of 2021 commencement,” Hutchinson High School Principal Robert Danneker wrote in a recent letter, adding that the information is “tentative.”
The plan is for the formal event to start at 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 4. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., but all those planning to attend must have a ticket. Each member of the Class of 2021 will be provided six tickets.
Additionally, the ceremony will be broadcast live to the auditorium, which can accommodate up to 760 spectators. Ticket holders who would rather watch from the auditorium may do so, as can members of the public without a ticket. HCVN will also broadcast commencement live.
Recent guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education allows individuals who have been vaccinated not to wear masks at commencement. Masks are strongly recommended for those who have not been vaccinated.