Thirty-five students at Hutchinson High School earned Advanced Placement Scholar recognition following Spring 2019 exams.
The awards recognize high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP exams.
AP tests are administered by the College Board. The college-level exams are taken after a same-level high school class and can award college credit.
Five Hutchinson High School students attained the highest AP honor: AP Scholar with Distinction. This recognition is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. For 2019, these students are:
- Annika Alsleben
- Nathan Christensen
- Riley Jenum
- Jacob Lipke
- Abigail Reiter
Twelve more students earned the AP Scholar with Honor recognition granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. For 2019, these students are:
- Kamryn Brecht
- Sofie Fennell
- Rachel Johnson
- Presley Martinson
- Cole Meyer
- Madalyn Prokosch
- Rachel Scheele
- Calvin Schochenmaier
- Zachary Staples
- Charles Tramp
- Daniel Van De Steeg
- Jessica Weich
Eighteen Hutchinson High School students earned the AP Scholar recognition granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. For 2019, these students are:
- Katarina Anderson
- Thomas Bock
- Bodie Brice
- Kaitlin Campbell
- Victoria Gran
- Alexander Hall
- Elinor Hauser
- Jack Jaeger
- Ainslea Jensen
- Haley Knorr
- Jordan Ludowese
- Jack Sanders
- Jake Schumann
- Michaela Stamer
- Addyson Struck
- Connor Sturges
- Bella Thovson
- Tony Weispfenning
In total, Hutchinson High School students passed 173 AP exams in 2019, up from 162 in 2018. This success equates to just over 600 college credits, or a savings of roughly $360,000 on tuition.