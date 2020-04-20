Stories circulating around Hutchinson schools have made it clear that numerous people step up when they're needed.
Know someone who deserves to be recognized for that? A group at Hutchinson High School want to hear about it. The selection committee for the school's Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for a place on the wall, to be granted at Homecoming next fall. Each inductee will have their picture and a synopsis of their achievements displayed at Hutchinson High School.
Nomination forms can be found online at tinyurl.com/hwxstc7 and must be received by May 15. Categories for the Wall of Fame are:
Coach/adviser: The person must have made significant contributions to his or her sport or activity and to the advancement of students under their direction. Coach must be retired from the sport of nomination.
Athlete: The athlete must have been out of school for at least five years. The athlete should have made outstanding contributions to his or her sport while attending Hutchinson High School.
Fan: The nominee should have made significant contributions and offered support to the activities programs at Hutchinson Public Schools.
Outstanding graduate: The nominee must have graduated form Hutchinson High School and have achieved outstanding success in their field that reflects their education from Hutchinson schools.
Fine Arts: The alumni must have been out of school for five years, and have been active in the fine arts at Hutchinson schools as a student before going on to use his or her talents to benefit the community where they live.