Motorists traveling down State Highway 7 in Hutchinson may have noticed a new sign last week that reads: Zephyr Wind Services.
The new startup business will focus on wind generator repair. It is currently moving into the former NuCrane Manufacturing building and working with Tom Dagget on the acquisition.
“We are open now, but with limited capabilities,” said vice president Jesse Burau.
An open house is likely to come in the next few months as Zephyr works out the final details.
“We have quite a bit of work before then,” Burau said.
Burau, a Litchfield resident, has 16 years in the renewable energy industry. He launched the new venture with Trevor Armstrong of Denver, Colorado.
“We started talking in November and Jan. 1 we became an LLC (limited liability company),” Burau said. “We were in another building (in Watkins) but outgrew it before we even got started.”
The open building in Hutchinson provided the opportunity Zephyr needed, as it was of the right size and in the central Minnesota location it needed.
“We wanted to be in this area. This building fell into our lap and was a no brainer,” Burau said. “Everything is going smoothly. The city of Hutchinson has been great as far as helping us get into town.”