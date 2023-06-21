A project to overhaul Fireman’s Park on the north end of downtown Hutchinson was honored this past week.
The firefighter-themed playground renovation effort began in 2019 with funding from Southwest Initiative Foundation to upgrade the picnic shelter. But supporters of the park dreamed of new play equipment as well. It came to pass with help from the city and public donations.
The project was finished this past August when firefighters rolled up their sleeves and tackled the manual labor.
“The history of such a great partnership dating back to the 1930s, the uniquely themed playground truly represents how special the fire department (is),” said Nick Jacobs, the parks and recreation director of Otsego.
He spoke to the Hutchinson City Council at its regular meeting this past week on behalf of the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association. Founded in 1937, the 900-member organization seeks to foster growth and development within the parks and recreation profession. As part of its annual Awards of Excellence program, it recognized the Fireman’s Park project in its Parks category.
“The level of support from the city, the fire department and the community speak to how incredible the city of Hutchinson is,” Jacobs said.