Firefighters at work

Hutchinson Fire Department firefighters spent parts of three days assembling the new playground at Fireman’s Park this past August

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

A project to overhaul Fireman’s Park on the north end of downtown Hutchinson was honored this past week.

The firefighter-themed playground renovation effort began in 2019 with funding from Southwest Initiative Foundation to upgrade the picnic shelter. But supporters of the park dreamed of new play equipment as well. It came to pass with help from the city and public donations.

