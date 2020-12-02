Pedestrians and bicyclists hoping to reach Hutchinson’s many parks along the Luce Line State Trail and Crow River have few options when approaching from the north side of State Highway 7. But the city is one step closer to a solution.
Presently, the safest options are the stop lights on School Road, Main Street and Adams Street, which leaves wide stretches of road in between without a safe pedestrian crossing. Some do attempt to cross Highway 7 during lulls in traffic, hoping motorists notice and slow down. There is a crosswalk on Montana Street, but there is little to draw attention to it. Aside from the painted asphalt, the crosswalk has been unmarked since the intersection was built.
“It’s a busy stretch of road, and I have seen numerous people trying to get across,” City Council Member Mary Christensen said two years ago when the city started seeking alternatives. “It made my heart skip a beat when I saw a lady with two kids in little strollers trying to get across and cars zooming by.”
A planned remedy is the construction of a HAWK crosswalk signal that will draw the attention of drivers to incoming pedestrians. HAWK stands for high-intensity activated crosswalk.
Hutchinson City Engineer Kent Exner presented a Minnesota Department of Transportation construction agreement to City Council Nov. 24. It stipulates that the project would be funded with $300,000 in federal aid and state money over three years, ending in 2023. The project is expected to cost $280,000.
“If we can ever get approvals and get our plans blessed by MnDOT central office, we’ll get this out to bid,” Exner said. “The lead times last I heard were six months.”
But he hopes he can reach out to manufacturers and other contacts, and speed up the process. Waiting six months would delay the project to the middle of the summer.