Hutchinson may need 1,500 new housing units through 2030.
The news was delivered in a letter to the city of Hutchinson, along with a "Comprehensive Housing Market Analysis for Hutchinson" conducted by Maxfield Research and Consulting. The study was requested in order to project housing need and to understand what sort of housing the city might require in the near future. City Council members reviewed the study this past week following delivery.
"Driven by the growing Baby Boomer cohort, demand is led by age-restricted senior housing (63%) compared to all-ages housing (37%)," reads the study's opening letter. "Overall, the housing market is very tight across Hutchinson, in-part led by the pandemic-induced housing boom that further tightened the housing market."
Hutchinson's current lot supply is expected to last about three years.
Overall, the study recommends:
- development of 175-195 single-family homes, with most likely in the $250,000 to $400,000 range, but some more expensive;
- development of 70-80 townhomes and twinhomes, with most likely ranging from $200,000 to $275,000, but some more expensive;
- development of 190-225 rental units, with most likely ranging from $950 one-bedroom apartments, up to $1,300 three-bedroom apartments;
- another 70-90 affordable rental housing units; and
- development of 925-1,100 senior housing units, including 420-510 units that would include memory care, assisted living, independent living and other categories.
Memory care units are anticipated to cost upwards of $5,500 per month. Assisted living units are anticipated to cost upwards of $3,500 per month. Independent living units are anticipated to cost upwards of $1,600 per month.
Due to the age and price of the existing housing stock in Hutchinson, most of the existing older housing stock appeals to entry-level buyers," reads the study's summary. "Entry-level homes, which we generally classify as homes priced under $200,000 will be mainly satisfied by existing single-family homes as residents of existing homes move into newer housing products."
The conclusion goes on to say that despite the likelihood of substantial demand for new single-family housing priced under $200,000, such construction is likely to be financially difficult due to rising labor and material costs, and infrastructure costs.
"Based on our interviews with real estate professionals, move-up homes are generally priced from $250,000 to $350,000," reads the conclusion. "However, it will be difficult to construct new homes for much less than $300,000 given today’s development costs."
The study anticipates executive-level homes (over $450,000) will be built in newer subdivisions near or outside city limits.
There will likely be a need for new lots to be platted as the city's roughly 100 vacant lots are used in the next few years.
The following data points were among those reported in the Maxfield study:
- In 2007, the median sales price of houses was $163,385. It fell to $111,500 in 2012. A new peak median was reached in October 2022: $259,950.
- Hutchinson has averaged 280 home resales annually over the past 15 years.
- About 18% of owner households and 28% of renter households are estimated to be paying more than 30% of income for housing costs in Hutchinson. Those figures are 18% and 47%, respectively, across the state.
- About 76% of households in the Hutchinson market area can afford a $150,000 home. About 47% can afford to purchase a home of $250,000.
- About 66% of Hutchinson's market area renter households can afford a one-bedroom unit in Hutchinson, which is approximately $700. The percent decreases to 55% that can afford an existing three-bedroom unit at approximately $1,000 a month.
- Approximately 5,317 workers come into Hutchinson for work, while 3,875 leave, for a difference of 1,442. Hutchinson is considered an "importer of workers."