Hutchinson may need 1,500 new housing units through 2030. 

The news was delivered in a letter to the city of Hutchinson, along with a "Comprehensive Housing Market Analysis for Hutchinson" conducted by Maxfield Research and Consulting. The study was requested in order to project housing need and to understand what sort of housing the city might require in the near future. City Council members reviewed the study this past week following delivery.

