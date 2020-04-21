Hutchinson's Housing and Redevelopment Authority wants to help residents during these challenging times. To do so, it is making an Emergency Home Repair Grant for up to a $5,000 available to Hutchinson homeowners.
The HRA Board approved the program at its April 21 meeting. Eligible repairs are for failure of a heating, electrical, ventilation or plumbing system in a home. Homeowners must reside in the city of Hutchinson, must be current on house payments and taxes and meet income eligibility requirements listed online at hutchinsonhra.com.
For more information about the program, email Judy Flemming at jflemming@ci.hutchinson.mn.us or call 320-234-4451.