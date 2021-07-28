With more than 50% of Minnesota facing severe drought, the Department of Natural Resources is asking everyone to help, and Hutchinson is pitching in for the effort.
Cities have been asked to make sure the difference in water usage doesn't increase by more than 50% over the summer when compared to January. John Paulson, Hutchinson's city environmentalist, told council members Tuesday the city was right at the cusp of success, and that one change may be sufficient to reach the DNR's goal.
"What we are asking the council to do is implement a 9 a.m.-6 p.m. water use restriction," Paulson said.
The restriction, which City Council approved unanimously, calls for no lawn watering, car washing, plant watering and non-essential personal water use, such as filling home pools, between those hours. Paulson said the restricted hours would ensure water is used when less will be evaporated. These restrictions do not apply to storm water that is collected in rain barrels or reuse systems.
Irrigation and other outdoor water uses can continue in the evening, overnight, or in the morning before 9 a.m.
"It's the lowest level (action) we have," Paulson said. "If that doesn't do it, then we have other steps."
City crews are extending the time between watering for athletic fields and parks. Work schedule adjustments have been made to limit watering during the warmest times of day. Such restrictions will remain until the DNR reports drought conditions have improved.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 100% of residents in McLeod County are affected by drought. June 2021 was the fifth most dry in 127 years. To date, 2021 has been the eighth most dry year in 127 years.
Residents may also take other steps to help address the drought, such as:
- only watering every four days or more,
- reusing storm water from rain barrels or other reuse systems,
- using irrigation controls with timers or soil moisture sensors to minimize water waste,
- not watering on windy days,
- assuring sprinklers do not hit the street or sidewalk, and
- adding mulch around plantings to hold in moisture.
Paulson said he hopes restrictions, and the drought, will not extend past the summer months.