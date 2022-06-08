Commodore Ryan Elbert and his First Mate Sam and their three children — Nora, 8, Henry, 6, and Louie 2 — are ready to welcome residents and visitors to the 2022 Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival June 13-19.
Although the couple were named vice commodore and second mate in 2020, they didn’t actually serve in that capacity until 2021. The reason can be summed up in one word — COVID 19. The pandemic shut everything down in 2020 including the Water Carnival. As a result, it has been a three-year run for the family. They served with Commodore Jon Beach and First Mate Laura Beach last year and this year, they are serving in the celebration’s top two spots.
While the Water Carnival means something different to each person, for the Elberts it’s about their relationship with the Royal Family. Attending parades and special events builds friendships and lifetime bonds. It’s also about making connections.
Like the previous Commodore Jon Beach and First Mate Laura Beach, Ryan and Sam worked together with Vice Commodore Don DeMeyer and Second Mate Jodi DeMeyer and the committee of volunteers to make this year’s Water Carnival a success.
It’s not surprising Team Elbert embraced the challenge of building on last year’s week of Water Carnival events. The couple are Fairmont natives and high school sweethearts, graduating in 2006. From there, they headed to the Twin Cities where Ryan studied economics at the University of Minnesota and Sam majored in marketing at the University of St. Thomas. Following their wedding, the couple moved to Glenwood. Sam’s sister lived in Hutchinson, so it marked the half-way point to Fairmont.
When an opportunity came to open a Farm Bureau office in Hutchinson, the couple took it, having become familiar with the city through visits with Sam’s sister and her family. Recently, Sam’s parent’s moved to Lake Marion, so it’s definitely become home for the extended family.
“We moved for the job,” Ryan said. “We like Hutchinson’s small-town feeling that’s close to the city.”
“It’s a very welcoming town,” Sam added.
To meet people, Ryan and Sam were encouraged to consider joining the Hutchinson Jaycees. They attended a 2012 Christmas party, liked what they saw and joined in January 2013.
Both Elberts recommend joining.
“It’s teaches our kids to volunteer,” Sam said.
“I love the fact that I get to show my kids that doing something that is above one’s self is a very important aspect of all of our lives,” Ryan said. “Doing something you may not normally do to better the community or someone else is what will make this world a better place for the future.”
In case you’re not familiar with the local nonprofit, the Hutchinson Jaycees focuses on supporting youth activities. Members raise money through activities such as booth setups, the babysitting clinic and selling potted plants. Membership ranges in age from 21 to 40. The group meets the first Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Squeaky’s Grill and Bar in Hutchinson. Interested in learning more? Guests are welcome.
WHAT’S NEW FOR 2022
It’s always a challenge to build on each year’s Water Carnival because much thought goes into new events and adding twists to traditional activities.
This year the week’s festivities begin at Music in the Park Monday, June 13, and continue through fireworks Sunday, June 19.
Unlike past years, there was no Button Night this year when Water Carnival buttons are sold door to door. Buttons will be sold Monday night at the kick-off event at Library Square, as well as at the Huskies game on Wednesday, plus at selected businesses.
While the button maybe viewed as a keepsake, it’s more than that. Since the first Water Carnival in 1941, the button has been a way to raise money to help offset the cost of the festival. It’s the reason its a mainstay year after year.
“Buttons are a huge fundraiser,” Sam said.
While button sales at the kick-off event will be new, there’s plenty else happening that’s a first, too. New this year is the addition of the Jaycees’ popular Bike, Blade and Board Bonanza event to first-night activities. It starts at 5 p.m. Families should stick around because the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is providing activities for children. Food, beverages and dessert will be available from Hutchinson Rotary and Historic Hutchinson.
If you’re a medallion hunter, take note, new this year is the announcement of the first clue at Music in the Park. At 6 p.m. the clue will be announced. So if you want to get a jump on the competition, be at Library Square.
“You have to be there in person for the first clue,” Ryan said. “Subsequent clues will be posted online.”
The five Water Carnival queen candidates, junior royalty candidates and this year’s Royal Family will be there to meet and greet the public. Plus, live music is provided by the SouthGrade band, which includes local musicians John Rodeberg, Brian Nehring, Gabby Capello, Jon Lindekugel and Steve Olcott. In case of rain, the action moves to the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
That’s a big kickoff and it only gets better with the fourth annual Disc Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 14, at Ridgewater College.
New this year is a triple shot of baseball beginning with the Wednesday night festivities, which happen 7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Huskies vs. Glencoe Brewers game at Veterans Memorial Field. Buttons will be for sale and the first pitch will be thrown by Water Carnival royalty. Next up is the Huskies vs. the Rockford Crows 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Sunday, when the Huskies play the Loretto Larks at 5 p.m. Admission is free at this game and Miss Hutchinson will throw out the first pitch.
From there, head into Thursday. Bring your lawn chair to Masonic/West River Park for the boat parade, live music by Andy Austin on the RiverSong Stage and fireworks. Friday brings back the well-known Teddy Bear Band. It’s “rock your teddies” at noon at Library Square, and in the evening it’s the 7 p.m. pageant, which features the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year and showcases the talents of the queen candidates 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium.
“Emceeing this year is Joe Nagel and Morgan Baum,” Ryan said. “They will also emcee at the coronation on Sunday night.”
According to Ryan, next up is Community Day, Saturday, June 18, which is an “overall event that encompasses the town.”
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. activities move to West River Park. Community Day features traditional events such as the Kiddie Day Parade, Junior Royalty coronation and an afternoon of activities for families.
“New this year is canines have been added,” Sam said. “It will be the 11 a.m. Kiddie Day and Puppy Parade.”
Also new is dunk tank, with the proceeds going to the Water Carnival Scholarship Fund. Stick around for raffles, children’s activities, inflatables, petting zoo, food, plus live music by Josie Sanken and appearances by the Hutchinson Theatre Company and Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum.
Maybe the most interesting, unique and exciting addition to Community Day is the Cardboard Boat Races at noon Saturday. This is an opportunity to showcase your engineering skills by building a boat that floats. Cardboard is available from Ryan Elbert. For more information, call Josh Laffen at 507-360-2066.
The evening ends on a musical note with the Queen’s Dance 8:30 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
The weeklong festival ends with a bang on Sunday with the JC Water Carnival Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast and Classic Car Show at Hutchinson Airport. From there, head downtown for the Grande Day Parade at 1 p.m., the Huskies vs. the Loretto Larks baseball game, the Miss Hutchinson Coronation 7 p.m. at the HHS Auditorium and fireworks at 10 p.m. After that, it’s a wrap folks.
FUTURE PLANS FOR TEAM ELBERT
While many pass the gavel to their successors, Ryan Elbert will pass the commodore’s notebook to Don DeMeyer. It contains everything the new commodore needs to know. After that, Team Elbert will take a deep breath and relax.
It’s been a long run for this family. When Ryan and Sam accepted the honor of serving as vice commodore and second mate, they had no idea a worldwide pandemic would derail plans and stretch their involvement from the traditional two years to three.
With plenty of free time coming their way, future plans call for playing more golf and taking a vacation.
Looking back on the Water Carnival experience, Ryan said he saw his role as commodore to make sure the community, candidates and committee all feel connected with the event.
“I feel it is my job to make sure each one of those groups has the most fun that they can with Water Carnival, with the goal of continually striving to make the event better for each one of those groups,” he said. “We may not succeed at every event or year, but making sure we stay the course for future years.”