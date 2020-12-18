Minnesota schools can invite K-6 students back to school starting Jan. 18, regardless of local COVID-19 data.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the decision Dec. 16, but left determinations for each school district in the hands of its administrators. Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said Thursday he anticipates students in fifth grade or younger will be allowed to return to school the week of Jan. 18. Students in sixth grade make up one grade level at Hutchinson Middle School, and so the district intends to focus on its elementary buildings.
"We're also hoping to bring secondary kids back shortly after," VanderHeiden said. "But we're going to continue to monitor local numbers here to make sure it's safe at that time."
It's uncertain if secondary students will return for full in-person learning or a hybrid model as before.
Administrators want to have more information available to parents before Christmas break and were combing through rules and guideline from the state through last week.
State mandates will not allow schools to bring elementary students back to school from distance learning before Jan. 18. When they return, they'll notice teachers are now required to wear both face coverings, such as a mask and face shield. Districts must also have testing clinics for employees every other week. Staff members will not be mandated to attend the clinics, but they must be able to if they desire. The state has said it will provide tests.
In elementary school buildings, students will not be able to transfer to art, music and other such classrooms.
"All those specialist classes will be brought to them in their classroom," VanderHeiden said.
State rules also suggest students will have to eat lunch in their classrooms.
"We've got some things there to work out and plan for," VanderHeiden said.
Busing should function as it did before, but the district has asked for clarification regarding populations allowed on buses.
NDMA STUDENTS RETURNING FEB. 1
New Discoveries Montessori Academy Executive Director Dave Conrad said the public charter school intends to follow a course it had set earlier this month.
"We're finding ourselves in sync with most of what the governor is recommending," he said. "We had already planned and announced to families we would remain distance learning for the month of January."
On Feb. 1, the school will switch back to full on-site learning.
Though the school has followed a distance learning model, state guidance has allowed for it to make some exceptions for students for whom such a model would be especially hard to accommodate. Since Thanksgiving, four to seven students have been in each classroom Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. That practice will continue through January.
"That has been a godsend for students and staff, as well as families," Conrad said. "It has allowed us to help those students stay connected."