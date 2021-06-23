Members of the 32nd class of the Hutchinson Leadership Institute had one extra lesson just as soon as the 10-month session began this past year: flexibility.
"They were very nimble," said Mary Hodson, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president.
The Chamber hosts the class annually, but due to the pandemic, live speakers, tours and other social activities took on a different form.
"They were really willing to play the game with us, if you will," Hodson said. "We were doing things so differently. We would deliver things out to them before class. So we would have materials, plus something fun to make the experience unique and hopefully exciting."
Students still heard from a panel of city employees, nonprofit leaders, businesspeople and speakers, but as was the case with many functions this past year, many were hosted online.
Josh Laffen, whom fellow students chose as the class speaker, said his big takeaway from the year was "the power of the pivot."
"I think that was a really good way to summarize what 2020 represented for a lot of people," he said. "Everything changed, and recognizing part of being able to pivot means changing how (you are) thinking, and prevent (your) ability to pivot."
After several months of personal development, Hutchinson Leadership Institute students form teams and reach out to other groups in the community to tackle local projects. The five projects this year aimed from park development to financial education.
HEARTS FOR HUTCHINSON
Jamie Broll, Cegi Wassman, Jeremy Watzke and Laffen saw to it decorative hearts were spread around Hutchinson.
"We were trying to spread good vibes in a time we thought our community needed it," Laffen said. "At the start of the pandemic, a lot of folks put hearts up on windows. The thought was, 'How do you not necessarily memorialize that, but take it and try to make a 2.0 version using local time, talent and treasure.'"
The group sourced materials from Stearnswood, which was willing to provide scrap wood for the project. A shop class at Hutchinson High School then agreed to cut the hearts and drill holes so they could be hung. Local elementary schools and artists — including Hodson — helped decorate the wooden hearts with a variety of designs.
On Random Acts of Kindness Day, May 1, the group made the 100 hearts available at Library Square. Those that weren't picked up by curious residents were distributed at Harmony River.
TARTAN PARK MAKEOVER
Daryl Thoennes, Matt Feuerborn, Tyler Albert and Brady Moryn teamed up with the city to make sure local kids have fun ways to be outdoors. They started by reaching out to Sara Witte, the city's parks supervisor.
"They recognized Tartan Park as heavily utilized by older kids in the community with the terrain park and obstacles," Feuerborn said. "They wanted to make a concerted effort of making improvements to that park."
The group was provided a truckload of bituminous concrete by the city, which it spread around obstacles at the park to keep down weeds and provide a solid trail surface for mountain bikes. Members also pulled up pavers and the underlying base in the patio area so the city could later redo the base and add fresh pavers and a picnic table stand near the volleyball court. The net poles were sanded and repainted. Several truckloads of mulch were delivered by parks maintenance operator Andy Bentz and spread around trees and flower beds.
"It took us about seven hours of heavy labor," Feuerborn said. "Andy became an honorary member of the team. Or we became honorary members of his team for a day."
Looking back, Feuerborn said, the group was happy to get their hands dirty improving something that made Hutchinson's teenagers happy.
"I took my kids over to a couple of Huskies games last week," he said. "Seeing the improvements we made feels good."
SPREADING FINANCIAL LITERACY
The team of Joe Schlueter, Michaela Kofoed, Brian Larson and Ben King wanted to give students an opportunity to learn about something they missed when growing up. They settled on financial literacy.
"We thought it would be beneficial, and it was something that might have been missed," said Michaela Kofoed. "What happens when you go to buy a car? What about a house? How do you budget? How do credit cards work?"
She said that while some teachers take extra time for such lessons, and while the lessons can be available in electives, not every student has the opportunity. The group began by working on a lesson they could bring to students at school, but with COVID-19 it became an impossibility. The group had to pivot.
"We had been excited to go into the school and teach kids," Kofoed said. "We were trying to meet kids where they were at."
The group decided to meet young Hutchinson residents somewhere else: their first jobs. They researched, designed and created a flyer full of information regarding financial literacy and lessons on first paychecks, taxes, loans, budgeting and credit scores.
"Financial literally is so many things we couldn't fit it all," Kofoed said.
The team focused on what information would be immediately useful, and what might encourage readers to continue research on their own. With the final drafts of the flyers on the way, the plan is to distribute them to local businesses through the Chamber and have them available to new hires.
SMOOTH WALKING AT EHEIM PARK
Eheim Park, known for its statue of Little Crow overlooking the rock dam in downtown Hutchinson, was the target of Nicole Grobe, Teri VandeSteeg, Darrell Sydllo and Adam Bjorngjeld.
They learned about the park's needs after sitting down with Witte and noticing the project was at the top of her list. It seemed like the most important option.
"Because of the safety concerns and the location, we decided we wanted to do some hard work, which it ended up being," VandeSteeg said.
Over four days and 27 hours beginning in April and ending in May, the group replaced pavers and smoothed out the elevation of the ground they were placed upon to alleviate safety risks on the riverfront. Mulch — ultimately seven truckloads — was added along the hillside and down the flood line, and around several trees the group planted.
"There was a lot of wheelbarrowing," said Sydllo. "It looks way better now. It looks new and refreshed as opposed to worn."
"I have seen a lot of people down there enjoying it," VandeSteeg said. "It does look a lot more kept than before. And it's nice to walk up and the pavers are flat versus trying to walk on staggered ones."
LETTERS TOUCHING LIVES
Amanda Caven, Ashley Docken, Laura Wagner and Adam Krumrie asked, "How do we help people struggling with isolation during COVID-19?"
"The two biggest groups we thought of are those stuck in senior living facilities and high school seniors," Krumrie said. "We thought, 'What if we connected these two?'"
It turned out the idea had legs. The group pitched the idea of having high school seniors send letters to senior citizens living in Hutchinson. Woodstone Senior Living was on board with the plan and had 30 residents in mind.
"We reached out to (Principal) Robert Danneker," Caven said. "He said they had been interested in similar ideas before, so he thought it was a great time to go forward."
In the end 27 letters were written by Hutchinson High School seniors, and three more by group members and kids.
"We didn't plan on it, but we realized May ended up being the month of mental health awareness," Krumrie said. "That worked out really well."
Woodstone staff passed on feedback from seniors to the group, with residents expressing overwhelming surprise that anyone had taken the time to write, and even critiquing the handwriting.
"The most encouraging thing was the feedback from the nursing home residents," Krumrie said. "We got to be part of touching lives. ... That was awesome."
"Even small gestures like writing letters can make a positive impact," Caven said.