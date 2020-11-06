The next meeting of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96 is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Hutchinson VFW Post 906. There will be a meal available for purchase at 6 p.m.
Hutchinson Legion Auxiliary meeting Nov. 18
Stephen Wiblemo
