The next meeting of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96 is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Hutchinson VFW Post 906. There will be a meal available for purchase at 6 p.m.
Hutchinson Legion Auxiliary meeting Sept. 15
