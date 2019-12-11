Trial and error is one of the most fundamental methods of problem-solving, and students in the Park Elementary Lego League robotics team are taking it in stride.
At a presentation to a packed room of their fellow students Monday afternoon, the robot they designed, built and programmed to complete various tasks for competition on a game board ran into a few problems on its way to completing point-earning missions.
“It uses two light sensors to find its way around on black and white lines,” said fifth-grader Charlie Wacek. “Black absorbs the light, and (the sensor) measures how much light is being reflected.”
While the robot had some difficulty finding its way, team members were able to get it back on track with a few adjustments, and it completed a mission for a crowd of their peers. And then, once the presentation was over, school was out and they set to work to better prepare the robot for its next run.
“It’s all trial and error,” Wacek said. “It takes a lot of time to figure out a mission.”
About 10 missions are spread around the official board, themed this year as CityShaper. The TigerBots will attempt to tackle about half within their time limit. Strategizing the best approach and how to earn the most points with a single robot design and a few attachments is part of the challenge. Their first competition with other schools is this Saturday in St. Paul. The team has been at it since September.
“One mission is going really (well),” said fourth-grader Owen Scott. “And one we have done once or twice. There is a mission with a crane we are working to perfect. Sometimes it doesn’t go far enough.”
The team of 10 takes care of its own design and computer programming, but the Lego League requires teams to take on more challenges. Each year, the elementary students are asked to make a presentation about a service project or scientific idea they come up with.
Last year, the theme was space and orbit, so students came up with an idea to help astronauts get a good night’s sleep in space by using a pressurized sleeping bag to replicate the feeling of a blanket’s comfort under gravity. The concept earned recognition and high praise from judges. This year, with the theme of CityShaper, the TigerBots have taken on a more local issue.
“We are figuring out problems in public spaces in the community,” Scott said.
“(Our presentation) is about how to improve learning environments in the school,” Wacek said. “We mainly focused on Park Elementary, but we are thinking of branching out.”
After researching the issue, the team came up with a number of issues to target.
“The colors are too bright,” Wacek said. “There is background sound. And it gets hot, so you need (air conditioning). That makes noise. You need furniture that is comfortable and modular. The last is lighting. It needs to be shared wavelength or spotlighting that will dim or brighten in response to daylight.”
The team’s presentation was built into a skit based on the television show “Shark Tank.”
“We have two people that are the TigerShark Tank judges,” Wacek said. “We present all of our ideas in pairs and ... in the end they choose all of them because they are all important to a learning environment.”