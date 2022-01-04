Property owners in the city of Hutchinson will pay a combined $7.95 million on the city portion of their annual 2022 property taxes. That’s an increase of about 4.2% from the 2021 levy of $7.63 million.
The figure, which was approved unanimously Dec. 28 by the Hutchinson City Council, reflects a cut from what was expected in September, when a preliminary levy increase of 7% was forecasted. The change includes a small reduction in the city’s general fund levy, and a larger cut from the debt fund.
Savings to keep the levy down came in various forms. The city cut $200,000 from expenses for the construction of the new police station due to transferring dispatch services to the county level. Changes to the city’s rate structure, retirements, budget adjustments and a more spread-out police facility repayment plan all played a part, along with $1 million from reserves.
The levy isn’t the only factor to consider when calculating the tax burden placed on each city resident, however. Growth to the city’s tax capacity means the sum is more spread out. Rising property values also play a part in changes as compared to the previous year.
All told, a residential property valued at $200,000 should expect a $34 increase on its Hutchinson portion of the 2022 levy. That’s about half of what was anticipated in September.