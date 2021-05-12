The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is open again for regular hours — no browsing appointments required.
The library's updated hours are: Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
If the library's hours looking different, it's because it is opening an hour earlier and closing an hour earlier. This is so the Hutchinson's hours now align with other libraries in the Pioneerland Library System.
"At this time, patrons are asked to limit their time in the library," said Katy Hiltner, head librarian. "In addition, a limited number of people are allowed in at one time and face masks are required."
Although the library is returning to its regularly scheduled hours, it never closed during the pandemic.
"Pioneerland Library System has done an exceptional job helping us to navigate these uncertain times," Hiltner said. "We feel very fortunate that we've been able to continually offer patrons a wide variety of services despite the pandemic. It has been wonderful to see the many innovative ideas that have come from finding ways to safely serve patrons: curbside pickups, take-and-make craft kits, digital story hours (and) even the One Book, One Community author event went digital this year. We had patrons from across the country able to join in the Zoom session. It was pretty incredible!"
In order to remain open and serving patrons, the library has pivoted during the past 14 months making sure to adhere to safety guidelines.
"While the library is open with modified services, patrons have been happy to be able to just walk into the library again," Hiltner added. "Browsing for books or shopping the Friends' book sale table have been some of the greatest joys for returning patrons. We are so appreciative of our patrons who have continued to make the library a part of their their routine whether it is coming in to browse, picking up materials via curbside, or accessing the online digital books."
The library is also accepting limited donations at this time. Patrons should call before dropping off materials. Computer appointments are still encouraged, too. For the latest updates and information on library services, patrons are encouraged to go to the library's web page hutchinson.lib.mn.us/ or call 320-587-2368.
— Kay Johnson