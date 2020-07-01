Reconstruction of State Highway 15/Main Street in downtown Hutchinson is moved into Stage 4 Thursday, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
With the new stage, the road closure moves to the north side of Fifth Avenue South at Highway 15. There will be limited access to the Fifth Avenue intersection during early phases of Stage 4.
Along with the shift to Stage 4, other work that was completed this past week included paving the parking/turn lanes between Second Avenue North and Washington Avenue, and installing curb between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
As part of the resurfacing portion of the project south of Fifth Avenue, old pavement continued to be removed and new concrete curb, road and sidewalk was installed.
Up next for the project, crews will be breaking up the old roadway and removing debris along Highway 15 from Third Avenue South to the north side of Fifth Avenue South. Once the concrete is removed, sanitary sewer installation will begin. The resurfacing part of the project will also continue south of Fifth Avenue.
During Stage 4 of the reconstruction project, here are instructions for motorists and pedestrians:
- Work takes place at the intersections of Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, and this area is closed to traffic from all directions. Crosswalks in the work zone are also closed to pedestrians.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- People may cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South, and the crossing at Second Avenue North is open for local traffic.
- When Fifth Avenue South isn't available for crossing, the Second Avenue South intersection will be open.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.