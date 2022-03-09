A Hutchinson man accused of falsifying work hours during his time as the commander of the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force is on trial this week.
Jeffrey Michael Morris, 41, pleaded not guilty in 2020 to two felony counts of theft by swindle and gross misdemeanor public officer misconduct. The felony charges say Morris reported false hours while employed as a Renville County sheriff’s deputy and acting as the task force commander.
Morris’ jury trial is scheduled through March 11 in Renville County District Court.
One felony charge alleges he received $7,054 in public funds Aug. 26, 2019, through Feb. 10, 2020, for working a reported 214 hours when he only worked 47. The second charge alleges he received $1,385 from Feb. 10, 2020, to March 2, 2020, for working 42 hours when he only worked eight. According to the criminal complaint, Morris was told in 2019 to only record on time cards hours he worked.
It goes on to allege Morris submitted time for work on Nov. 20, 2019, when he was driving to South Dakota a day early for a hunting trip. It also states Morris left Hutchinson and went to Schmidt’s Meat Market in Nicollet to drop off meat for processing on Nov. 27, 2019, while claiming eight hours of work. Morris allegedly was at home and not working during other reported hours.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation at the request of the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation reviewed a work cell phone Morris used for personal communication, and a vehicle radio that activates when the vehicle is turned on, and which can be used as a personal radio. It also accounted for a cell phone, laptop and vehicle electronics.