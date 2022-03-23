A Hutchinson man accused of falsifying work hours during his time as the commander of the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force was acquitted March 11.
It took the jury a little more than an hour to deliver a not-guilty verdict on all counts against Jeffrey Michael Morris, 41, after four days of testimony. He had been charged in 2020 with two felony counts and a gross misdemeanor.
Assistant McLeod County Attorney Anna Gusaas acted as special counsel for the Renville County Attorney’s Office. Peter Wold of Minneapolis represented Morris. Twenty witnesses, including Morris, testified.
Morris was alleged to have received $7,054 in public funds Aug. 26, 2019, through Feb. 10, 2020, for working a reported 214 hours when he only worked 47 hours. The second charge alleges he received $1,385 from Feb. 10, 2020, to March 2, 2020, for working 42 hours when he only worked eight hours. According to the criminal complaint, Morris was told in 2019 to only record on time cards hours he worked.
The complaint against Morris said he was at home and not working during reported hours, while other times on the road. The investigation reviewed a work cell phone Morris used for personal communication, and a vehicle radio that activates when the vehicle is turned on, and which can be used as a personal radio. It also accounted for a cell phone, laptop and vehicle electronics.
The defense argued the investigation did not account for a job that did not have the usual 9-to-5 structure and historically called for work from home. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force covers all four of the named counties, a structure typical of other drug task forces in the state. Morris said the case relied solely on data from an inadequate work computer, and not his personal computer, which he primarily used.