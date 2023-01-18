It was a lifesaving experience with a stem-cell transplant that brought Mike and Lori Krenik and donor Brianna Lynn together for the first time Jan. 2 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Cancer was their connector.

It all began when Mike Krenik’s feeling exhausted coming home from work, something he initially attributed to his commute to the Twin Cities and the long hours he put in as an electrician. Then one day, he became dizzy and light-headed. He came home from work and told his wife what happened. She immediately said he needed to get a physical.

Tags