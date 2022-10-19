Hutchinson boosters had plenty to be proud of Friday night. It was senior night for football players and band members. The high school marching band presented a stirring halftime performance of “Thor’s Hammer” and the football team won 40-7 over Delano.
While former band director Kevin Kleindl created the framework for the band’s competitive program, new band director Nick Buroker built onto what had already been started.
“The music was selected in February 2022 and some visual elements were designed prior to my arrival in August, about the first quarter of the show,” Buroker said. “The rest of the show was written after my arrival during band camp and rehearsals. Our current staff — Cindy Maiers, assistant director; Alyssa Engel, color guard; Shane Matter, percussion; Justin Mons, visual instructor/drill writer — were involved throughout the entire process and were integral to the final product.”
When asked about the marching band’s program, Rowan Jordahl, HHS senior and brass section leader, said: “Who doesn’t like a good super hero?”
“... We wanted to pick a show that pushed our standard this year,” Jordahl said. “The show had four continuous movements without breaks in between. It was a great, memorable show for my senior year.”
THE SCHEDULE
The marching band began rehearsals at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, with “Spat Camp” for a week in June where students learn the music for the fall show and marching fundamentals are covered. Early band performances include the Hutchinson Memorial Day Parade and the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Grande Day Parade. In the meantime, students schedule and lead small group rehearsals independently throughout the summer.
According to Buroker, band camp runs for two weeks in August, where band members learn the majority of the fall show, and then rehearse twice weekly in the evenings after that. The Marching Tigers perform at approximately four competitions during the fall season, which ends with the Youth in Music Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. The band also performs during halftime at every home football game.
The band director described his Hutchinson reception as “fantastic so far.”
“It is a privilege and a joy to work with such a phenomenal group of students every day,” he said. “Everyone in my program is talented and hardworking while still knowing how to have fun and be genuinely nice, a rare combination.”
He also commended the seniors who have navigated the transition from the street to field competition, which requires learning an entirely new set of skills, along with having their high school careers disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Instead of backing away from the challenge, they have embraced it and are some of our strongest leaders because of that,” Buroker said. “Next, I would like to recognize the amount of time and commitment marching band takes for the students. We spend a great deal of time working on very fine details, down to the exact part of the foot that makes contact with the ground first or how the hand is angled during body movements; that level of commitment and dedication is on par with any sport.”
NEW TO HUTCHINSON
While this was Buroker’s first Hutchinson marching band season, it’s not his first teaching job. He came to HHS from Waconia Middle School where he worked as an instrumental music teacher. He led an extracurricular beginning jazz band and was on the staff for the Waconia Marching Band.
“I am originally from La Crosse, Wisconsin, where I was profoundly impacted by incredible music educators throughout my life,” Buroker said. “I studied music education and Spanish at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with distinction in 2019. After I graduated, I attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio pursuing a master’s degree in horn performance. In addition to my primary instrument, horn, I also play a little bit of clarinet and bass.”
LOOKING AHEAD
While Friday night wound up this marching band season, work is already underway for the 2023 program. The staff has begun discussing ideas, with the first formal design meeting scheduled for November or December.
“... I would like to underscore how excited I am for the band’s future,” Buroker said. “While we have a long history of competitive parade marching, the transition to the field means we must rebuild elements of the program from the ground up. It takes time to create a new base of shared knowledge, along with a new culture of enthusiasm and positive energy about the activity. This year’s band has displayed incredible growth and I know that there are younger students who are eager to be a part of the band next year and beyond, which will take the Marching Tigers to new heights.”