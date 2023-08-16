Growing up in Hutchinson, Jamie Voelker’s passion for sports was evident early on.
She was a talented tennis player throughout high school and college, but she never anticipated that her path would lead her to the burgeoning sport of pickleball.
”I played tennis there and played tennis throughout college at St. Cloud State,” said Voelker, who graduated in 2012 from Hutchinson High School. “And I actually just started playing pickleball this last year, and really got into it after some of my friends from my tennis team up in the Twin Cities told me about it. We all went and played some pickleball, and it was super fun. I got really addicted.”
Voelker’s interest in pickleball quickly escalated, leading her to participate in her first tournament this past winter. Unexpectedly, she found herself competing in a high-level division and ended up with impressive results, clinching a bronze medal in both singles and doubles.
”I really didn’t realize what was going on until the weekend was over,” Voelker recalled. “It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s amazing!’ A couple of people reached out to me with sponsorships, and that’s where Peak Pickleball comes into play. They invited me to sign with them and work together.”
Peak Pickleball, a sponsorship company based in Minnesota, has a roster of top pickleball players in the state, and they saw potential in Voelker’s talent.
They take big trips down to all the PPA events, and we kind of go into the team. So just recently, I signed with them,” Voelker explained.
Though her newfound pickleball success came as a surprise, Voelker is embracing the opportunity wholeheartedly. With the support of her family, friends and boyfriend, she has committed to exploring her potential in the sport.
”I’ve kind of decided I want to commit a year, to just see how far I can go, get my nutrition on track, do my training, really work with all the pros and instructors I can, to see in a year, where can I rank. Like, what can I be?” Voelker said.
For Voelker, the appeal of pickleball lies in its inclusivity and friendly atmosphere. Unlike tennis, where players often face challenges in finding well-matched opponents, pickleball offers a more casual and enjoyable experience.
”I love the fact that anyone can play at any level, and it’s fun,” Voelker said. “You don’t really get that with tennis because you kind of have to plan with who you play. You never just go to open mixers. It’s always very structured, and you play people around your level. So, it’s been kind of a cool socialization thing as well.”
As she navigates this new path, Voelker is keen to encourage others to give pickleball a shot, emphasizing the sport’s approachability and enjoyment.
”I always just want to encourage people just to go out,” Voelker urged. “Hutchinson has a bunch of great courts where even if you don’t have paddles, if you don’t know how to play, you can contact people through the Recreation Center and rent paddles. And I’m sure they have introduction classes or something like that, and just get out and play the sport, because it’s so much fun.”
Despite the challenges and pressure that come with pursuing a competitive sport, Voelker’s enthusiasm for pickleball remains unwavering.
”I’m so addicted,” she said with a smile.
As Voelker’s pickleball journey unfolds, she carries the support and admiration of her family, particularly her grandmother, who has been a constant source of encouragement throughout her athletic endeavors.
”My grandma reads the paper every day. And she has saved every single article that I’ve ever been in, in the Hutchinson paper from tennis or figure skating,” Voelker said. “I know she would just die to see me like, in the paper. That’s kind of what prompted all this. But then I was like, ‘Hey, it’s kind of a cool thing.’ Because, you know, I like it in Hutchinson, (pickleball) is becoming such a popular sport in Hutchinson now. And it’s just kind of a cool experience and a cool little journey, I guess.”