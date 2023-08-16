Jamie Voelker

Jamie Voelker, a Hutchinson native, practices pickleball. Though she just began playing the sport in the past year, she is now attempting to go pro in pickleball after falling in love with the sport.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Growing up in Hutchinson, Jamie Voelker’s passion for sports was evident early on.

She was a talented tennis player throughout high school and college, but she never anticipated that her path would lead her to the burgeoning sport of pickleball.

Tags