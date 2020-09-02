Keeping pedestrians safe from slips and falls during the winter months is important, but so is making sure the environment is minimally impacted. That's why the city of Hutchinson is collaborating with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Fortin Consulting to offer free Smart Salting Level 1 training for sidewalks and parking lots.
Those especially encouraged to participate in the training include private maintenance companies, property managers, city parks, hospitals and colleges. Participants will learn how to integrate science with practical winter maintenance while minimizing impacts on the environment through, as well as:
- application rates of materials
- how to calibrate equipment
- weather conditions
- storing materials
- new maintenance methods
- de-icing and anti-icing
- environmental effects
Attendees will receive a PDF of the manual for winter maintenance for parking lots and sidewalks.
The city's goal for the training is to help improve and conserve the integrity of the Crow River and its tributaries, and protect and restore water resources.
The online training course is 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. The class will run until about 12:30 p.m., and at the end an optional test will be offered for participants to earn MPCA Smart Salting Level 1 certification in winter maintenance.
For more details or to register for the training, email John Paulson, the city's project/environmental/regulatory manager, at jpaulson@ci.hutchinson.mn.us., or call 320-234-5682.