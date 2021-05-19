Much like life for all Minnesotans, by the time summer hit in 2020, plans for Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education became tentative. While its winter and spring brochures were launched as usual, the summer and fall editions moved online as guidelines, regulations and schedules changed.
Summer activities were abbreviated, there was no indoor playground at the Recreation Center, the Aquatic Center was closed and swimming lessons were canceled. There were a thousand fewer ice hours used by residents at Burich Arena in 2020, and no summer ice meant another 250 hours were lost. Community Education programs were tracking to have the highest participation in years, but due to shutdowns and restrictions, programs were canceled. The community education coordinator had a six-week layoff. The Event Center was also on track for the most rentals in years but had to cancel 225 bookings due to the pandemic. Once the Event Center was able to reopen with strict health guideline, 174 rentals were made.
But when PRCE director Lynn Neumann spelled out the department's annual report last week to the Hutchinson City Council, she also delivered good news. A fall adult softball program was added, making the most of the situation with so many fields available. Pickleball, which has become more popular the past few years, continued that trajectory. New pickleball courts at Tiger Elementary meant participation grew over the summer, leading to the Rec Center adding two more courts for a total of six. Pickleball is now scheduled five days a week, along with private rentals on the side.
Campgrounds opened four weeks later than usual on June 1, and some camp sites were closed. Fewer residents gathered for birthdays and graduations due to limits on group sizes.
"We did see a huge decline in the amount of shelters that were rented in 2020," Neumann said.
But on the other hand, she said, "the campground was basically full all summer long."
Despite the pandemic and a seasonal summer crew half as large as usual, several projects were tackled with the help of recreation staff. Volunteers and the Hutchinson Leadership Institute also stepped forward to lend a hand, with restrictions.
In addition to general site improvements, landscaping and forestry work, Veterans Memorial Field received a new outfield fence. A donation from the Lions meant a new playground was built at Lion's West Park. Nine benches in city parks were refurbished with new wood and cement pads. A donation from the Burich family meant one of the two Zamboni were replaced at Burich Arena. All LED lighting save for that over the sheets of ice was replaced. Design work for the east rink roof and exterior side wall improvements has been finished, and the project is set for spring 2022.
GOALS FOR 2021
COVID greatly affected the summer softball season, resulting in a fall league. There were six men's teams as well as some girls fastpitch.
"We are going to test the waters this fall to see if that was a one-year blip or an identified desire for future programming," the annual report states.
The high school constructed two new softball fields for girls fastpitch softball. PRCE hopes to incorporate the fields into summer programming for fastpitch and youth baseball.
"While we lost one field to the construction taking place at West Elementary, they are replaced by these two fields, which are far superior in quality," the report says.
Federal law now requires all adults that work with children go through Safe Sport training, in addition to concussion training that was already required and involves a background check.
"The training is meant to prepare coaches to deal with a number of different issues that may come up in the course of a season and to watch for signs that a child may be suffering abuse," the report states.
The law will require additional funds to pay for the certification, and two hours of training for prospective coaches.