Plans for a new splash pad along Hutchinson’s waterfront continued to take shape as City Council members got a look at the preliminary design during their last meeting in December.
Back in September, the council approved a plan to study the potential of a free, outdoor amenity for residents and visitors to the city. Staff were directed to work with Hoisington Koegler Group to plan and design an outdoor splash pad. At their Dec. 28 meeting, Lynn Neumann, Parks, Recreation and Community Education director, updated staff on the work done so far.
The riverfront green space near Police Memorial Park, south of Subway, was selected as the site for the splash pad. Oddfellows Park was the other site considered for the project.
“In looking at this site, there was a lot of potential for not only a splash pad, but to phase out other projects for the future, for planning,” Neumann said.
The first phase of the preliminary plan outlined by Neumann calls for the construction of the splash pad. Though various options were explored, staff settled on the recommendation of a 3,500-square-foot splash pad space oriented with the pad nearest the Luce Line Trail. It would have older and younger child play areas and seat walls. The parking lot would be closer to the road that could be extended westward in the future. The plan also includes a picnic area under trees.
Seat walls, trees and an ornamental fence would provide a buffer around the splash pad.
A splash pad with a recirculation system was advised as part of the plan. Doing so would require extra spending on equipment and maintenance, but would not require a city staff member to remain on site. Such a system would allow the city to use less water, which was highlighted due to recent water restrictions imposed by the state.
Overall, the project is estimated to cost $1.28 million, with an additional $825,000 if the council opts for a prefabricated picnic shelter and restroom building. Neumann said staff have had conversations with potential sponsors for the project.
Included in the planning, but not advised to the council as part of the presentation, are two additional phases. One would see a trail head with a kiosk and seat wall added on the splash pad’s east side, which would match the city’s overall parks plan. It would also include additional parking, a connection to the Luce Line State Trail, and places for expanding the art and sculpture walk.
A third phase includes a flex space by the splash pad on its west side, south of the parking lot. A single, two-story building could be added with additional parking. The purpose of such a space is yet open ended, if pursued down the line.
“It shows what could become of the site,” Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said.
Council members reiterated a previous discussion from September, hashing out the site’s value in addition to the pool. Staff believe the free space will create an additional option for families, especially for young children, and not compete with the aquatic center. Other splash pads in the region are known to attract families from other cities, and staff believe the same will happen in Hutchinson.
“I like the idea that it’s a free amenity for children,” said Council Member Mary Christensen.
“I think you’re on the right path,” Mayor Gary Forcier said.
If the project moves forward, construction would be in the summer, or even pushed into the spring of 2023. In the meantime, Hutchinson will conduct community outreach, seeking feedback. The outreach will be used to learn what specific features would be favored at the splash pad.