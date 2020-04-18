As the weather warms and people look for activities to do outside, many turn to playgrounds as a place to let their children burn off some energy. But as the world deals with the global coronavirus pandemic, many wonder if it is safe for their children to visit playgrounds.
According to Gov. Tim Walz’ website, the stay-at-home order does not close playgrounds: “Like other outdoor activities, going to a playground is allowed under the stay-at-home order,” the website says. “Families and guardians should be careful to ensure children wash hands after touching play structures and maintain 6 feet of space from other children as much as possible. Although the governor’s order doesn’t close playgrounds, they may be closed by local authorities.”
The issue of whether or not playgrounds are safe for children has become a contentious one in many communities. While some have opted to close city playgrounds, others such as Hutchinson are keeping them open.
“We're not promoting the use (of playgrounds), but we're not saying they can't be used,” Dolf Moon, director of Hutchinson Parks and Recreation, said, “and it's really just to follow exactly with what the governor's executive order is. It doesn't close playgrounds.”
Signs encouraging people to practice safe social distancing are posted throughout city parks, Moon said, and he stressed that people should be aware of their personal situations before deciding whether or not it is safe to use any public facility. Common sense is key, he added, and he believes residents should know the risks associated with going to a playground during the pandemic are the same as the risks of going to a store.
“If I'm a parent of a child, or a person that utilizes any public facility, I would need to be cognizant of the fact of … what those uses might entail, how I would be safest, and if I made a determination that my child shouldn't use a playground,” Moon said. “That would be a decision that I would make.”
So how safe are children at playgrounds? According to Meghan Mohs, interim director for McLeod County Health and Human Services, the answer is uncertain.
“There have been some studies about this, but of course they’ve all been in laboratories that show the virus can stay alive on some surfaces for a period of time,” Mohs said. “But we have to remember we really don’t know how long the virus can survive in real-world conditions, like on a piece of playground equipment or in the air as children are huffing and puffing as they play. I think it would be wise for people to use an abundance of caution.”
Mohs echoed Moon’s sentiment that if parents choose to take their children to a playground, they should practice all of the same mitigation strategies that have been stressed such as social distancing and washing hands before and after play.
“There has been a lot of conversation with the (Minnesota Department of Health) about asking them for more guidance on the subject, and so far that hasn’t been forthcoming,” Mohs said. “So we’ve had to rely on our own decisions about what is best.”
For now, Hutchinson playgrounds will remain open, and parents must use their own judgment of what is best. But if people forget to mind the stay-at-home order and social distancing protocols, they may be reminded by members of the Hutchinson police.
“In park settings where teams have been congregating and kind of not paying attention to social distancing expectations, we've had law enforcement go up and share that information with them so that they're aware,” Moon said.