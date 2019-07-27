An independent audit of Hutchinson Police Services’ body-worn camera policy found two discrepancies in an otherwise positive report. Changes have since been made to correct those discrepancies.
The audit was conducted by Lynn Lembcke Consulting with the goal of verifying that Hutchinson police comply with state statutes regarding body cameras.
“To be honest, I’m pretty ecstatic that it came back with just those two minor discrepancies,” Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson said Tuesday during a City Council review of the report. “Both were just minor overlooks if anything else, and they were easily corrected. The audit went much more in depth than just looking at our policies. It’s how we store our records, retention schedule, if we’re using consistently within our policy.”
One of the discrepancies was that the Hutchinson policy did not specify officers are only allowed to use agency issued portable recording systems. The other was that the policy did not state officers are not responsible for notifying people they are being recorded. Both discrepancies were fixed by updating the policy, which is posted on the Hutchinson Police Services website.
The new policy states officers may use only department-issued body cameras, and officers have no duty to inform people they are being recorded.
The audit also examined issues such as data classification and retention, data access and inventory of body camera technology. Hutchinson Police Services was found to be in compliance for all of these requirements.
Hutchinson Police Services has been using body cameras since April 2017. In 2018, it began using Axon Capture, a program that allows officers to collect photographs and verbal statements as part of an investigation, then secure evidence directly from the scene into a case file.
In 2018, the department’s first full year with body cameras, officers uploaded 21,014 videos, 4,059.99 hours of recordings and 8,013.55 gigabytes of video. All video evidence is stored on evidence.com, a cloud-based storage website.
“We have yet to find a case where body camera footage has been negative for the police department,” Gifferson said. “So it’s only helped.”
Gifferson also said that since implementing body cameras, they’ve been able to hold officers and the public to a higher standard of accountability.
“The public, when they see you wearing the camera, they act differently,” he said. “Police officers are also more accountable because they’re wearing it. It helps resolve issues a lot quicker that way. It’s been 100 percent positive, in my opinion.”
City Attorney Mark Sebora also highlighted how footage from body cameras has helped him as a prosecutor.
“From a criminal prosecution standpoint — as the chief alluded to — a picture tells a thousand words,” Sebora said. “It helps me when I’m evaluating cases whether I should go forward with prosecution or not.”
A full copy of the audit report will be available on the city website at tinyurl.com/yyxsgzm4.