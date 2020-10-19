What happens when the Hutchinson Police Department has unclaimed property? After 30 days or more, it either sells it at auction or claims it for department use.
That was the case last week when the Hutchinson City Council approved the sale at auction of several unclaimed items in the police department’s possession. Fahey Sales will handle the auctions.
Bicycles are a big item, and the Hutchinson police had 28 different bikes ready for auction, ranging from men’s and women’s bicycles to children’s bicycles. But the unclaimed items didn’t stop with bicycles. There were several miscellaneous items also approved to be sold at auction. Some of the most interesting items include:
- a Top-O-Matic cigarette rolling machine
- 10 new pairs of golf gloves
- many different types of knives
- a Canon digital camera
- several pairs of yoga pants and capris
- a PS4 and various games
- a Stihl chainsaw
- lawn ornaments
- various tools
- two new bikinis
- two tackle boxes
- two baseball bats
- various DVD movies
Finally, Hutchinson police also had in their possession two unclaimed items that were approved for department use: A metal baton and a small scale.