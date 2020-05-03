If you happened to drive through Masonic/West River Park this past weekend, you might have noticed a couple of hammocks strung up between trees on Kouba Point.
According to Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, hammocking is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors.
To help you get started, here are PRCE's rules for hammock use:
- Trees used must be at least 12 inches in diameter (about the width of a dinner plate) at the point a hammock is attached.
- Use straps at least 1-inch wide to attach the hammock. Anything less could damage the tree. You can buy straps at most outdoor sporting stores.
- If the tree bark shows damage, additional padding may be required for the strap.
- Hang only one hammock per tree. Stacking more than one hammock on top of each other or in wheel spokes — multiple hammocks tied to one tree and set up in different directions — are not allowed.
- Social distancing guidelines apply to hammocking in city parks.
For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.