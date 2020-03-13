Ready or not, it’s here.
As COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, continues to spread across the world, the pandemic reached Minnesota this past week with nine confirmed cases as of Friday morning, the closest of which were in Stearns in Carver counties.
While results from the Leader’s unscientific online poll revealed 58.9 percent of respondents were not concerned about a possible outbreak in the U.S., reports of department stores selling out of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other hygiene products show there is plenty of concern for the virus spreading into Hutchinson.
Local schools and governments are preparing for that possibility in their communities as well, and the same is true here in Hutchinson and McLeod County.
“I think we're prepared as good as we can,” said Kevin Mathews, McLeod County’s emergency management director. “I think this isn't anything really new. This is a new strain of the coronavirus, but it's another infectious disease we've been planning and preparing for and responding to over the last several years. Even though this is a new strain … I think we're pretty prepared should this impact us more locally.”
City Administrator Matt Jaunich said Hutchinson’s pandemic response plan was in the process of being updated while other city entities such as the Hutchinson Fire Department already updated their plan in preparation.
At both the city and county levels, much of the focus of those plans is the continuity of essential programs and services. That means keeping the power, water and sewer systems on; emergency services such as the police and fire departments running; and removing garbage to keep the city sanitary. Other services deemed non-essential — such as recreational activities, DMV and associated functions, planning and zoning inspection and economic development — may be some of the first to close should the city be hit with an epidemic and need to prioritize its services.
“It took a little while to get a case in Minnesota, but now that it's here I think we have a potential to see something locally,” Mathews said. “But we'll just kind of have to see how that pans out here.”
Although the Hutchinson School District was on spring break this past week and requests for comment were not returned, parents have received emails from Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden and health services coordinator Antonia Barrick indicating the situation is being monitored.
At Ridgewater College, Laura Kuvaas, director of marketing, said the school is taking similar steps. As of Feb. 28, Minnesota State has suspended all international business-related travel for students, faculty and staff. Members of the school’s leadership are also monitoring developments, and the college has a response plan and emergency plan to continue operations if need be. Kuvaas said the school is also offering updates and information online at ridgewater.edu/covid-19.
As of Thursday, neither Ridgewater nor Hutchinson School District have indicated they are planning to close or institute online classes. Thursday night, however, Ridgewater announced it is extending its spring break through March 22 but planning classes to resume March 23.
PROTECTING THE VULNERABLE
Like schools and governments, hospitals and senior living facilities are also preparing. Harmony River, Woodstone and Ecumen Oaks and Pines all announced visitor restrictions this past week, while Hutchinson Health released a statement about its preparedness for a possible outbreak of COVID-19: “Hutchinson Health has been working since January to prepare for the possibility of the virus through our dedicated COVID-19 Task Force. We’re prepared to identify and care for patients with symptoms. We are also encouraging proper prevention, including frequent and thorough hand washing, coughing and sneezing into a tissue and staying home if you are sick.”
While the potential for the virus to reach Hutchinson is a minor concern to some, or even a joke on social media, to people such as Luann Flatau, it is deadly serious. Flatau, who had a kidney transplant in the 1980s, lives with a suppressed immune system. This means to insure her transplant is not rejected, her immune system is intentionally weakened, making her more vulnerable to illnesses.
“It’s one of the most eye-opening experiences,” Flatau said, “because you realize how wonderful your immune system is when it’s working properly, but also how vulnerable you are when it’s not.”
Flatau reached out to the Leader to express her concern that people are not treating the potential outbreak of COVID-19 with the seriousness she believes it deserves. She doesn’t want people to panic, but she’s asking everyone to be prepared and considerate of others.
“You have no clue who around you is susceptible or not susceptible,” she said. “For someone like me, it’s not a joke. I take it very seriously.”
“You have to be proactive and make sure you have the courtesy to follow through on procedures that help people like me so I can participate in society,” she added.
As people have heard many times by know, Flatau urged everyone to wash their hands thoroughly, cough into tissues and to not go into public when sick if they can help it.
Flatau said she will likely have to self-quarantine herself in her home should the disease reach Hutchinson, something she’s done before but is not eager to do again. Just a few years after her transplant, Flatau had to self-quarantine herself and didn’t leave her house for six months to avoid a particularly potent strain of flu. Although she is able to receive flu vaccines now, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, which means she would again go into quarantine if need be, along with many other Hutchinson residents.
“I want people to understand that for individuals like me and other people with compromised or suppressed immune systems, please do what you can to keep yourself healthy,” she said. “That enables people like me to go out and participate in society.”