After 15 months of pandemic-imposed self-isolation, who isn’t ready to party?
This summer’s National Night Out — an annual evening of neighborhood parties planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3 — can’t come soon enough. Hutchinson’s party organizers are moving forward with grand plans and enthusiasm to reconnect with their neighbors.
In past years, the community has had as many as 25 celebrations in parks, parking lots and front yards.
“For a community our size, that’s a lot of parties,” said Mary Henke, who leads Hutchinson Connects, a grass-roots group that promotes National Night Out. “It says there’s a real desire for people to get to know their neighbors. And the people who put on these parties, they want this tradition to continue.”
The COVID pandemic put a crimp on parties in 2020, when the event was postponed from August to October and only nine parties took place. That was because many party organizers from previous years simply couldn’t figure out how to host a party safely, Henke said.
But this year, with vaccinations available, parties will likely be on the same scale as before the pandemic. Hutchinson Connects is collecting information about those parties so a list can be published in the Leader in late July.
Based on conversations that Henke has had with party planners, many are eagerly looking forward to this year’s celebration.
“It’s a real good way of connecting with neighbors even if you’ve lived here all your life,” Henke said.
Each party is unique. A gathering can be as simple as a neighbors meeting on lawn chairs in a front yard to enjoy a beverage. Some parties feature organized activities including games and prizes.
Food is the common thread.
“It ranges from everything from a potluck meal to an ice cream treat,” Henke said. “But there’s no strict formula. It depends on whatever fits your neighborhood. It’s a casual gathering of neighbors, probably many who you’ve never met.”
National Night Out was launched in the 1980s as a nationwide event centered around public safety. Sticking with those origins, the Hutchinson police and fire departments and Allina Ambulance attempt to visit as many parties as possible. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders explain their work and their vehicles’ life-saving equipment.
“We’re putting faces to names,” said Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom, who encourages residents to attend a party near their home. “It’s a great way for you to strengthen your relationship not only with your neighbors but with law enforcement, too. It’s a real crime prevention tool. We don’ t come with presentations but we’re wanting to hear the concerns.”
This year, police will give children mood pencils, stickers and public safety activities/coloring books purchased by Hutchinson Connects. The books feature tips on home and fire safety, calling 911, dealing with bullying and other concerns. The books’ content, according to Nortrom, “is a positive lesson for the youth and it’s a positive interaction for us.”
That message about community-building and promoting police-community partnerships is what National Night Out is all about.
“It’s important to know who lives in your neighborhood,” Nortrom said. “Last year with the pandemic you might not have had an opportunity to know who’s moved in. When we see each other, we get back a sense of community.”
Henke described the night as “a real positive way for people to reach out. When you get to your party you can look for your next-door neighbor, or bring them along, and just know that you’ll feel welcomed.”