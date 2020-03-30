All Pioneerland Library System locations, including Hutchinson Public Library, are closed until further notice due to the governor’s stay at home order.
Pioneerland Library System is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it unfolds. Information will be released in case of any changes in operations as this situation continues.
Do not return items to the libraries at this time. Due dates for all materials have been extended. You will not incur any fines.
For more information, visit the Hutchinson Public Library's Facebook page.