Hutchinson Public Library

Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St., is a Carnegie library and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

 File photo

The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., offers opportunities for all ages. Activities are free and the public is welcome:

  • Adult Winter Reading program: Register at the library. Program runs Jan. 4 through March 5. Earn prizes for reading. 
  • Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays for children of all ages. This weekly activitiy features stories, songs and a craft. Can't be there in person? That's OK, it is live-streamed on HCVNonline.com.
  • LEGO Club: Children of all ages are welcome to explore the world of LEGOS. Activity meets from 5-7 p.m. the first Monday of the month in the library meeting room. Note, the January session meet Monday, Jan. 9.
  • Coding Club: This activity if for children age 9 or older and meets 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. This is an opportunity to learn how to code using a variety of online programs. Bring your own device or borrow one from the library.
  • Teen Meetup: Teens age 13-18 are welcome to attend this monthly event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month. The group meets in the library meeting room and plays games, enjoys snacks and other activities.
  • Children's Take & Make Kits: Art-and-craft project kits are available each month. Supplies are limited.
  • Teen Take & Make Kits: This monthly project kit is available for youth age 10-18. Kits are available while supplies last.

