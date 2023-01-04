The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., offers opportunities for all ages. Activities are free and the public is welcome:
- Adult Winter Reading program: Register at the library. Program runs Jan. 4 through March 5. Earn prizes for reading.
- Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays for children of all ages. This weekly activitiy features stories, songs and a craft. Can't be there in person? That's OK, it is live-streamed on HCVNonline.com.
- LEGO Club: Children of all ages are welcome to explore the world of LEGOS. Activity meets from 5-7 p.m. the first Monday of the month in the library meeting room. Note, the January session meet Monday, Jan. 9.
- Coding Club: This activity if for children age 9 or older and meets 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. This is an opportunity to learn how to code using a variety of online programs. Bring your own device or borrow one from the library.
- Teen Meetup: Teens age 13-18 are welcome to attend this monthly event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month. The group meets in the library meeting room and plays games, enjoys snacks and other activities.
- Children's Take & Make Kits: Art-and-craft project kits are available each month. Supplies are limited.
- Teen Take & Make Kits: This monthly project kit is available for youth age 10-18. Kits are available while supplies last.