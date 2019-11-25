Katy Hiltner, head librarian at Hutchinson Public Library, appeared at the Nov. 12 City Council meeting to give her annual report to the city.
Of note, Hiltner said the library is requesting the same budget as 2019, which was $223,460. She said she is not seeking an increase this year because she is anticipating a larger project in the future.
“Rather than coming to the the city and saying, ‘Give us more money,’” Hiltner said, “we’re just going to say, ‘Yup, last year worked,’ and I can dip into those reserves.”
Here are some of the other highlights from Hiltner’s report:
14: This is how many employees work at the library, including Hiltner who is the only full-time employee.
240: This is how many children completed the summer reading program and turned in their reading log. There were also 46 young adults who completed the summer reading program.
428: This is how many new patrons the library has added this year, as of October. “We keep having new people come through the door, which is exciting,” Hiltner said.
892: This is how many people attended the seven story times at the library this past summer.
1,790: This is the estimated hours worked by library volunteers, not including Friends of the Library.
5,483: This is how many people participated in the library’s 143 programs this past year. “I always say that the library is more than books,” Hiltner said, “we are now community centers. We are constantly trying to grow our program opportunities.”
17,347: This is how many people used the library in 2018.