School budgeting is always an ongoing conversation as expense, enrollment, legislation and numerous other factors take shape. For Hutchinson Public Schools, that conversation continued during a regular meeting this past week.
A revision to the 2022 budget, which entered planning about a year ago and was approved in June to meet state law, was highlighted by Rebecca Boll, the district’s director of business and finance.
“A lot has happened since that point in time,” she said. “We had established our revenue, built a package, a staffing plan and an expense package together and presented that. Then over the summer we were tracking enrollment, we were listening to the Legislature to see how those things turn out.”
Hutchinson Public Schools did not escape a statewide trend and reported enrollment dipped 161 students from 2020 to 2021. Though enrollment is overall trending down — another statewide trend the school is part of — the school expected half the students it lost to COVID to return and estimated a loss of six students for the school year. In July, it had looked like the loss would be 24 students, but this past week Boll said it had climbed back up to only be a loss of six.
“I think enrollment is going to be relatively in line,” she said.
A look at the school’s recent historic data shows the following enrollment figures:
- 2011: 2,911
- 2012: 2,879
- 2013: 2,901
- 2014: 2,904
- 2015: 2,873
- 2016: 2,852
- 2017: 2,856
- 2018: 2,825
- 2019: 2,826
- 2020: 2,790
- 2021: 2,628
- 2022 estimated: 2,622
The update from Boll this last week was offered with an irregularity.
“Where those students are enrolled is different than what our grade progressions would have suggested previous to the pandemic,” she said.
Enrollment in kindergarten, eighth grade, ninth grade and 12th grade is beating projections. But enrollment in first through seventh grade and 10th grade is lagging.
STATE FUNDS
When the budget was last discussed, a funding update from the state had not yet taken shape. One of the primary revenue streams for schools in Minnesota is how much money the state gives per enrolled student. Mid-year in 2021, lawmakers approved an increase each year for the following two years.
“The formula allowance did come in at 2.45% (increase),” Boll said regarding 2022.
The school had not budgeted expecting such an increase to funding, and in light of the bump added elementary school positions.
COVID-19 stimulus funds (accounting for $2.1 million in revenue and expense increases) are also now better understood, which adjusts both revenues and expenses. The transportation contract also accounts for $900,000 in additional expenses.
The revised budget calls for $36.3 million in general fund expenses, up $2.3 million from June. Updated general fund revenue are $35.5 million, up $2.4 million. While the update, which was approved unanimously, is necessary for auditing reasons, it does not change much material activity in the school's operations, Boll said.
The revised budget also calls for $757,316 in deficit spending.
STIMULUS MONEY
Overall, the school is accounting for $1.43 million in stimulus fund spending in 2021, which includes money for prekindergarten through eighth grade, transportation, personal protection equipment and personnel costs.
For 2022, $2.1 million in fund spending is anticipated, which includes the same fields as well as targeted kindergarten through 12th grade positions, supplies such as bus masks, and HVAC technology.
Another $990,281 is anticipated to be used in 2023, and $239,259 in 2024.