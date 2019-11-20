Hutchinson Public Schools was given an "A" last week following a review of its annual third-party audit at the Nov. 13 School Board meeting.
"I would give it an A," said certified public accountant Justin McGraw, manager at Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing of Litchfield. "Your service fund and the general fund — everything seems to be going in the right direction."
He said the school had managed its large projects well. The school recently completed a $45 million renovation project at Hutchinson High School, along with security upgrades at other buildings. Taxpayers are currently paying off the bonds used to fund the projects. Voters also recently approved a $28.8 million elementary school renovation project.
The audit report, which can be found at tinyurl.com/stfe6o2, highlights three data points:
- The net position of the school district increased by $9.9 million.
- The school district maintained positive fund balances in all funds.
- The school district showed an increase in the general fund of $1.7 million.
From 2018 to 2019, the school's capital assets grew from $58.8 million to $52.2 million.
"That's a pretty healthy increase and a pretty healthy balance to have," McGraw said.
Student enrollment has regularly been a hot topic among school administrators and School Board members. Following birth trends, enrollment has slowly decreased, thus lessening funds the school takes in from local, federal and state sources. It decreased from roughly 2,900 in the 2014-15 school year, resulting in budget cuts between $500,000 and $1 million the past three years.
Enrollment was projected to decrease even further in 2019, but average daily membership increased from 2,823 to 2,826 according to the audit report. However, the report projects enrollment will decrease to 2,735 next school year.
"The fact that you had an increase is a good sign," McGraw said, adding that several factors could change the projection for next year as well.
General fund revenues and expenditures have slowly increased since 2015. In 2015, revenues were $30.5 million, and in 2019 the audit shows they were at $35.2 million. In that year, expenditures were $29.5 million, and in 2019 the audit shows they were at $33.5 million. The state aid formula based on enrollment accounts for 50.8 percent of the school's revenues. Program revenues account for 31.68 percent. Property taxes account for 16.45 percent.
Estimated for next year are revenues of $33.3 million and expenditures of $34.5 million.